Letter: Visiting Nurse Thanks Community for Support as it Serves Wilton

To the Editor:

On behalf of our board, staff, volunteers, and especially the patients and families we serve, I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has so generously supported Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County during this public health crisis.

As a non-profit home health and hospice agency, we have always counted on the generosity of those in the communities we serve. We are overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of support for our COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund by such generous grantors as The Turnover Shop of Wilton, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, and the New Canaan Community Foundation as well as countless individual donors who have reached out to us in this time of great need.

Our COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund helps to provide such vital resources as Telehealth equipment, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and emergency funding to care for those who are uninsured or under-insured.

We have also introduced our Ask a Nurse hotline to answer questions about health concerns during the pandemic. Members of the community are welcome to call 203.834.6341, ext. 500, or email us and a nurse will respond as quickly as possible.

This is a challenging time for everyone. Please be assured that Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is committed to remaining open and continuing to provide essential health services to the patients and families in our care. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Sharon M. Bradley, RN, MSN, DNP

President and CEO