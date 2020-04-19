State COVID-19 Update April 17-18: Gov. Sees “Hope” in One-Day Decline in COVID Hospitalizations

Gov. Ned Lamont was encouraged by some data released Saturday, April 18, by the CT Department of Public Health: for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials saw the number of positive hospitalized cases decrease.

“For the first time since the start of this pandemic, today we saw the number of COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals decline,” Lamont said. “This is providing us with some hope and is a sign that our social distancing measures are having an impact.”

But, he cautioned, one day of positive data doesn’t mean efforts to flatten the curve should end or that CT can “return to life as normal.”

“Many of our hospitals and nursing homes remain under great stress, and our front line workers continue to battle this virus around the clock. But we have shown that with proper measures in place, we can slow down the spread of the virus,” Lamont said.

In addition, there’s been a two-day decline in the number of deaths statewide: from 103 on April 16, to 65 on April 17, and to 50 on April 18. Across Fairfield County, there’s been a similar trend: from 41 deaths on April 16, to 19 on April 17, to 7 on April 18.

As of Saturday, April 18, the total number of positive cases that Wilton has seen is 103.

By the Numbers (April 17-18)

New one-day positive cases in CT residents April 17: 925 April 18: 741

Total CT cases (includes more than 58,213 tests – 2,751 on April 18 – conducted in state and private labs) April 17: 16,809 April 18: 17,550

tests conducted in state and private labs) Total People currently hospitalized April 17: 1,946 April 18: 1,938 (-8 from yesterday)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations April 17: 797 April 18: 776 (-21 from yesterday)

Total Fairfield County cases April 17: 7,146 April 18: 7,363

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: April 16: 971 (+103) April 17: 1,036 (+65) April 18: 1,086 (+50)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: April 16: 406 (+41) April 17: 425 (+19) April 18: 432 (+7)



It should be noted that the day-to-day changes reflect newly reported cases, deaths, and tests that occurred over the last several days to a week.

Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Approximately 612 tests completed Friday at newly launched rapid testing center in New Haven

Approximately 612 tests were completed during the first day of operations at the rapid COVID-19 testing center that opened Friday at the site of the former Gateway Community College campus in New Haven. Operated as a public-private partnership between the State of Connecticut and CVS Health, with support from the City of New Haven, it is estimated that about 750 tests can be performed at the site each day, seven days per week.

The rapid test center uses the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test, which provides results in 30 minutes, from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results. Tests are provided at no cost to all patients.

Anyone interested in being tested must register online and make an appointment prior to arriving at the test site. Unlike the state’s other testing centers, patients do not need to be referred by a doctor prior to being tested. To make an appointment, visit the Minute Clinic website.