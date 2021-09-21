LETTER: Want to Fall Into Green Habits That Stick? Wilton Go Green Can Help

To the Editor:

Back to school is the perfect time of year to embrace new green habits that can make a lasting impact for healthy environments at home, in the workplace and in our community.

We are here to help. At Wilton Go Green, we believe adopting just one new thing can create a lasting positive impact and a green change for good. Start by learning more about the simple ways many Wilton residents are doing one thing to make a difference.

Wilton Go Green is an educational resource for schools, businesses, associations and for residents of all ages. We foster conversations, share information and support initiatives that help reduce waste, reuse items and recycle to lessen our carbon footprint in our community and on our planet. Our website is a repository for the latest recycling information with a searchable feature on where to recycle items as well as a helpful one-pager on what’s in and what’s out of our single-source recycling bins.

Looking for great ways to kickstart your green living? Connect with us and stay connected — in person, visit us at the Wilton Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Oct. 6. We can come to your place of business and present on waste reduction and ways you can get involved in green living including taking part in our Sustainability in Business Program. Stay informed about green happenings in our community by signing up for our monthly newsletter or have your most curious questions answered in our Talking Trash with Tammy blog with Wilton Go Green President Tammy Thornton.

As an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, we are always looking for more Wilton residents to get involved — our volunteer opportunities can be one-time or a more formalized commitment by joining our Board. Any support you can give is a valuable addition to our team. And we are always looking to team up and promote green organizations in our community: Trinity Solar, for example, provides a free, no-cost consultation to see if solar can work in your home as an earth-friendly alternative energy source while also supporting our work.

We look forward to hearing from you and hope to answer any questions you may have on how we can all live more sustainably to support our health, our community and our planet. Connect directly with Tammy Thornton via email to learn more. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Tammy Thornton