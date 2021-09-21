Kiwanis September Food Drive Raises Over $8,350 for Wilton Food Pantry

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is grateful to the generous Village Market customers, who donated more than $8,350 for the Wilton Food Pantry over the weekend of Sept. 10-12.

Since June 2020, at the suggestion of Wilton Social Services, Kiwanis has responded to the COVID pandemic by collecting cash and gift cards rather than food items. The club has focused collection only at the Village Market, and nearly $63,000 has been generated through quarterly food drives. (Stop & Shop corporate policy currently prohibits collections outside its stores.)

For the September collection, under the leadership of Kiwanis Club members Tom Connors and Peg Koellmer, greeters included Bill Mathews, Carol Boehly, Jerry Sprole, Heather Borden Herve, Bill Brennan, and Mike Safko.

“We are continually overwhelmed by the kindness and support of our community and the management and customers at the Village Market to help others, especially during the challenging era of COVID,” Wilton Kiwanis Club President Greg Chann said.

“The Wilton Kiwanis [Club has] supported the Food Pantry with food drives for more than a decade,” said Wilton Department of Social Services Director Sarah Heath. “They made adjustments to not let COVID stop them from delivering much-needed provisions through their ‘Feed Wilton’ program.”

To learn more about the Wilton Kiwanis Club visit the club website.

Editor’s Note: GMW Editor Heather Borden Herve is a member of the Wilton Kiwanis Club.