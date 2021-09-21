WHS Sports Photos and Results, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

Wilton QB Grant Masterson runs the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown against Ludlowe on Saturday night. (Photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Field Hockey

Saturday, Sept. 18, (away) vs. Stamford: W 5-1

Monday, Sept. 20, (away) vs. Danbury:  W 6-1

Nola Ryder controls the ball vs Danbury (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Football

Saturday, Sept. 18, (home at Weston HS Field) vs. Ludlowe: W 21-14

Grant Masterson (pictured in main image, above) is up for the Ruden Report’s Male Athlete of the Week (voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 22):

Boys’ Soccer

Saturday, Sept. 18, (home) vs. New Canaan:  W 2-1

Andrew Zizzadoro (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Volleyball

Friday, Sept. 17, (home) v. Brookfield:  W 3-0

Aly Rappaport (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

According to WHS Volleyball varsity coach Stephen Brienza, senior Gillian Lipsky was named Wilton’s FCIAC Female Exemplary Scholar-Athlete, an award given to student athletes that demonstrate excellence both on the court and in the classroom.

Ruth Briglin is up for the Ruden Report’s Female Athlete of the Week (voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 22):

Girls Soccer

Friday, Sept. 17, (away) v. New Canaan: T 0-0

