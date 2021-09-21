WHS Sports Photos and Results, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton is fortunate to feature Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted. Write-ups of results should be submitted by coaches or boosters via email. Scores and results are also compiled from CIAC and FCIAC when available.

Field Hockey

Saturday, Sept. 18, (away) vs. Stamford: W 5-1

Monday, Sept. 20, (away) vs. Danbury: W 6-1

Football

Saturday, Sept. 18, (home at Weston HS Field) vs. Ludlowe: W 21-14

Grant Masterson (pictured in main image, above) is up for the Ruden Report’s Male Athlete of the Week (voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 22):

Vote For Male Player Of The Week https://t.co/00BLb8NAlJ — Wilton Warriors (@WiltonAthletics) September 21, 2021

Boys’ Soccer

Saturday, Sept. 18, (home) vs. New Canaan: W 2-1

Volleyball

Friday, Sept. 17, (home) v. Brookfield: W 3-0

According to WHS Volleyball varsity coach Stephen Brienza, senior Gillian Lipsky was named Wilton’s FCIAC Female Exemplary Scholar-Athlete, an award given to student athletes that demonstrate excellence both on the court and in the classroom.

Ruth Briglin is up for the Ruden Report’s Female Athlete of the Week (voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 22):

Vote For Female Player Of The Week https://t.co/00BLb8NAlJ — Wilton Warriors (@WiltonAthletics) September 21, 2021

Girls Soccer

Friday, Sept. 17, (away) v. New Canaan: T 0-0