LETTER: Wilton Garden Club Thanks Wilton

To the Editor:

The Wilton Garden Club’s 82nd Mother’s Day Plant Sale was a huge success this year and we wish to thank the community for their part in making that happen.

First and foremost, thank you to those who came out to the Town Green in the cold and rain to support us by purchasing plants and gifts. We were relieved to see so many of you come out despite the rainy weather that reigned over our entire sale! We always look forward to our loyal customers returning and also to welcoming new faces as Wilton continues to attract new members to our community!

We also want to extend our thanks to groups in the Wilton community that supported us. Many thanks to the Wilton Library, which shared space for our bookkeeping needs. In addition, members of Boy Scout Troop 20 camped out to protect our plant inventory and Wilton Girl Scouts camped out to watch over the tents and rented supplies! Thanks also to Paul’s Prosperous Printing for producing high-quality signs, GOOD Morning Wilton, the Wilton Bulletin, and News Channel 12 for the outstanding coverage, and the many local organizations and businesses that support us every year.

We strive to offer a wide variety of perennials proven to thrive in Wilton gardens, including many unusual varieties that are hard to find elsewhere. Purchases from this annual fundraiser enable us to give back to Wilton in many ways including maintaining Wilton’s town gardens, preserving our historic Old Town Hall, our Wilton’s Golden Miles Daffodil beautification initiative, and finally our philanthropic donations.

We hope you were able to find the perfect gift for Mom from our assortment of potted plantings, decorative gift baskets, hanging baskets, and more. Our gardens are such a source of joy and serenity to us. We hope you enjoy yours as they continue to offer beauty, attract wildlife and offer surprises throughout the year!

For resources and information, check out our website.

Nancy Greeley

President, Wilton Garden Club