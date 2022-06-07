OBITUARY: Sandi Blaze, 64 — Loving Wife and Mother, Award-Winning Gardener

On Tuesday, May 31, Sandi Blaze, loving wife and mother of three children, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 64. Sandi is survived by her husband Wiley, sons Taylor and Ryan (Madeleine), and daughter Sabrina.

Sandi was born in Bridgeport to Charles and Evelyn Blaze who, along with her brother, Wayne, preceded her in passing. She received a degree in Interior Design from the University of Connecticut and worked as an independent design consultant to corporate clients in Fairfield County before taking on the role of full-time mother, garden consultant, and seasonal plant-nursery owner.

A lifelong resident of Connecticut, Sandi’s love of the outdoors began during her childhood in Trumbull. She frequented Pinewood Lake, where she enjoyed the sun, the beach, and being surrounded by nature. Sandi loved the outdoors, an affinity that led her to her favorite pastimes of skiing, hiking, and most importantly, gardening.

Sandi’s passion for gardening was apparent to all who knew her. Her efforts and spirit radiate from her garden, a sentiment shared by visitors and committees alike. She was fond of sharing that passion, and she created an online community centered around daily images and videos of her award-winning garden, Pixie Perennials.

To say Sandi was loving, passionate, and caring would be an understatement. Sandi cared deeply for everyone in her life and made it readily known.

Sandi was an avid and talented board game player with a particular penchant for playing, and winning, Scrabble. She loved to laugh, and consistently strove to brighten the lives of those around her through acts of appreciation large and small. Sandi was full of spunk, vivacity, and an indefatigable will to do what she thought was right, and to support those she cared for.

A private memorial service will be held in her award-winning garden.

Contributions in her memory may be directed to the Lyme Disease Foundation. To sign her guest registry, please visit the Lesko Polke Funeral Home website.