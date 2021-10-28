LETTER: Wilton Runs on Volunteer Spirit

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Wilton League of Women Voters, we’d like to thank all Wilton residents who are engaged participants in the hard work of making our town our home.

Over the last week the League, along with our wonderful co-sponsors — the Wilton Library and GOOD Morning Wilton, co-hosted two evenings of forums in which candidates running for municipal office came together and responded to questions posed to them by Wilton constituents. Thank you to our co-sponsors, most particularly Heather Borden Herve of GOOD Morning Wilton and Michael Bellacosa at the library; to our moderators Jean Rabinow and Laurel Anderson of the Bridgeport Area League, and to the Wilton League members who served as timers and screeners.

Thank you as well to all the candidates who stepped forward to run for office. It is hard work to run for office, and also hard work to serve once in office. Wilton governance depends on folks like you coming forward, putting yourself out there, and putting in untold hours of volunteer time. Our local government functions through the dedication of elected volunteers who do not receive any compensation. Once elected these boards and commissions work as a team to make our community better. As a community are we blessed to have so many talented and hardworking residents willing to pour their energies into the decision-making and operations of our town.

Thanks also to all the constituents who sent in questions to the candidates. Through your questions, the candidates hear what issues are on the minds of Wilton residents. The panels are as good as the questions you pose.

And thank you, in advance, for voting this cycle, either by absentee ballot or in-person on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Democracy depends on voter engagement.

And finally, we’d encourage all Wiltonians to find a way to join in the efforts across our community in whatever way fits your current stage of life and your interest and values. Join the PTA through the schools, or the Ms. President US, or the Wilton Youth Council. Get your hands dirty at Ambler Farm, or through the Wilton Garden Club, or Weir Farm. Get involved in the fabulous programs at the Wilton Historical Society or the library. Join the Rotary, Kiwanis, American Legion or other civic organizations. Of course, we’d be particularly thrilled for you to join the League! But the larger point is, there are so many ways to connect and contribute to this community we all share and cherish … and meet new people and have fun in the process. Our community life is the sum of the efforts we each put into it. Thanks for being a part of that whole.

Tina Gardner, Wilton LWV Convenor

Ann Nunes and Pam Klem, Wilton LWV Programs & Voter Services