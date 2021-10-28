More Daffodils to be Planted by Wilton Garden Club Members and Volunteers

In November of 2020 Wilton Garden Club members planted 3,500 daffodils in visible spots in town and waited with anticipation for the blooms, a surprise gift to the town to begin the Club’s 100th birthday celebration.

By April of this year, the daffodils were in full bloom and Club members announced the Wilton’s Golden Miles Initiative with a Daffodil Festival for the community to celebrate. It was a festive drive-through event on the Wilton Historical Society grounds where the first 1,000 bulbs had been planted with the help of the Wilton Kiwanis Club. Wilton residents and others from throughout the state came here to see the daffodils in full bloom in several visible town locations, brightening the landscape, and bringing some well-deserved joy after a long, hard winter.

Now, residents can look forward to seeing throngs of new daffodils gracing Ambler Farm, the Wilton Library, and Sunrise Assisted Living of Wilton next spring. One thousand plants will be planted at each spot next week. Wilton Girl Scouts and other volunteers will take part at the Ambler Farm plant day.

Wilton Garden Club members say, “the goal is for these blooms to brighten our town every spring and also reflect optimism and pride in the Club’s past century and all good things to come in the next 100 years.

To learn more about how you can help with Wilton’s Golden Miles, visit the Wilton Garden Club website.

The Wilton Garden Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, National Garden Clubs, Inc., and the New England Garden Clubs, Inc.