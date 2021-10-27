ELECTION 2021: Meet the Candidate — Jared Martin, Board of Education

Bio

Jared Martin is an accomplished professional in the Financial and FinTech industries for over 18 years, working at Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg, State Street & Charles River. He’s an expert in deconstructing and reconstructing complex instruments and technological architectures delivering efficiencies and maximizing revenue to global financial firms. He regularly conducts seminars for industry professionals teaching how to leverage applied quantitative financial concepts within existing investment management frameworks. Jared was born and raised in West Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s in Biological Sciences. He was also a scholarship athlete for the University of Michigan Wrestling team. Jared and his wife, Marnelli, have been Wilton residents since 2015 with two wonderful children (Joah Taylor and Hara Ysabel) attending Middlebrook and Miller-Driscoll.

Op-Ed

GOOD Morning Wilton did not receive a candidate Op-Ed by the deadline.