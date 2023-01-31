To the Editor:

Thursday, Feb. 9 is a date that every Wilton parent of children in our public schools should circle in red ink. In fact, every one of us in Wilton should be circling it.

Why? Because that evening is when Wilton’s Board of Education (BOE) and Board of Finance (BOF) hold a joint public meeting to discuss the proposed school budget for the coming fiscal year 2024 (beginning on July 1, 2023). Yet the attendance at that meeting year after year is absolutely abysmal even though public comment there is very much encouraged.

The BOE proposes, but the BOF disposes, and the BOF’s usual disposition is to cut the BOE’s budget request. The BOF discusses and decides on that final budget figure in its own meetings in April, but members are heavily influenced by public comments made on Feb. 9.

Why does the BOF perennially cut the BOE’s budget request significantly? Because the attendance at these hearings, sparse as it usually is, indicates to the BOF that the general public doesn’t really care. Those members of the public the BOF typically does hear from in number are some senior citizens who never saw a school budget they liked and hence bemoan any increase — disregarding how in years past their own children received many thousands of dollars worth of free public education by these same schools. These residents faithfully let their views be known, to their credit, of course, because that’s what we all should be doing.

So why do parents of school-age children typically sit back complacently — maybe not even realizing the importance of what happens at this meeting that directly affects their children — so that we can routinely expect the school budget request to be cut? Is it work demands, babysitter expenses, or other priorities?

Thursday, Feb. 9 is the night to let none of those distracting or impeding factors be an obstacle to your attendance and expression of your views on the school budget during the public comment period. If you care about your kids’ education, attendance there needs to be your number one priority. And taking the time to express your views in writing to the BOE and BOF (and here in the press) even before Feb. 9 can also play a key role in this process.

If you’re new to Wilton or otherwise unfamiliar with town governance rules, under our Town Charter, the six members of the BOF have final decision-making authority with respect to all town budget items —- including the school budget — heading into our town’s Annual Town Meeting (on Tuesday, May 2 this year).

True, the BOF-approved budget figures are still subject to being voted on by residents at that Annual Town Meeting. But the reality is that the 15% threshold of the total number of voters required to change the BOF’s proposed budget is very rarely met. So what the BOF decides almost always becomes the reality for our schools.

BOF members are elected by all of us. As elected leaders, they understandably want to respond to their sense of what the town’s residents want. If what they hear is fueled predominately by those who are budget naysayers, then it is pretty much a given the BOF will cut the BOE’s proposed budget. But because they are elected figures, they also respond to public sentiment coming from the other direction if it is large and consistent.

And that’s where all of us who care about our schools and want to see them properly funded come in — and come in big time.

It does no good to show up at the final BOF budget-setting meeting in April; by then the result is already carved in stone. Last year, multiple parents did finally show up in force and spoke eloquently during the public comment period, but that “barn door” had already been closed and the budget increase was limited to 1.2% -— well below what the BOE was requesting.

The issue this year will be a big one given that the current proposed school budget reflects a 5.99% increase, and absent strong public comment in favor of it, that request is likely to face deep BOF cuts. However, if you add last year’s 1.2% BOF-approved increase to the 5.99% proposed BOE increase for this year, you get an average annual percentage increase over the two years of 3.6% — which is almost exactly the percentage increase that the BOE requested last year but the BOF rejected.

Wilton School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith has noted that “While this [proposed] budget continues to support our needs, it does fall short in creating opportunities for us to continue to invest deeply and grow in those areas where we need to continue to grow and invest and change.” BOF Chair Mike Kaelin has asked Smith for specific examples of what would be lost if a 5.99% budget increase were not approved, but what we’re losing already to arrive at 5.99% is horrible enough: for example, the proposed budget has already cut — in Middlebrook alone — seven teachers who have done stellar work throughout the pandemic and whose performance helped Wilton achieve the No. 1 School District rating in the recently announced state assessment.

All of our town’s parents of school-aged children have a heavy stake in the outcome of the Feb. 9 joint BOE-BOF meeting and subsequent BOF decision-making. However, Miller-Driscoll, Cider Mill and Middlebrook parents have an especially heavy stake for two specific reasons: 1) Those years are absolutely crucial and fundamentally formative for children, and 2) their children have many more years to move through the Wilton school system. So those parents especially should be out in force on Thursday, Feb. 9 (and thereafter too, but especially that evening).

The BOF needs to hear from the pro-BOE budget side in sufficient force to know that they are dealing with a sensitive political issue if they try to significantly cut the BOE’s budget request.

Failure to appear jeopardizes the best educational opportunities for all of our town’s children.

Stephen Hudspeth