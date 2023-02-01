CT Humanities (CTH) recently awarded a generous $19,500 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant to the Wilton Historical Society. This grant is designed to assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and support their ability to serve their communities.

Society officials expressed their gratitude for the grant, which they said will be used to support the organization in its efforts to offer a wide variety of family-friendly programs, events, and activities; design and create exhibitions to highlight Wilton History; partner with Wilton schools on student learning opportunities; and maintain historic preservation.

“The Operating Support Grant provided by CT Humanities allows our staff to commit more resources to the important work we are already committed to doing,” Historical Society Director Nick Foster said. “This money helps us think more creatively about the format of our educational programming and gives us the ability to provide more opportunities to local schools and other town organizations, ultimately building a stronger community network.”

Wilton Historical was one of 723 organizations in Connecticut receiving a CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant. Totaling more than $8.5 million, these grants are part of a two-year, $30.7 million investment in arts, humanities, and cultural nonprofits by the CT General Assembly and approved by Gov. Ned Lamont. This CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant is provided to the Wilton Historical Society from CT Humanities, with funding from the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.