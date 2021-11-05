Letters to the Editor: “Why Freedom of the Press is Enshrined within First Amendment”

The Value of Good Local Journalism that Goes Beyond the Minimum

To the Editor:

I commend GMW for their elections reporting, specifically with respect to their seeking and releasing public candidate correspondence with the town through the Freedom of Information Act request. This information — as well as inflammatory social media posts that relate to the position they seek — is absolutely fair game and gives us voters “real world” information about the candidates that goes beyond glossy, prepared statements. Those who deem this “irresponsible” don’t seem to understand the FOIA, or the value of good local journalism that goes beyond the minimum — especially now, when local press is an endangered species. Keep it up GMW.

Matt Brand

The Free Press’ Essential Role in Our Society

To the Editor:

Comments about bias in local reporting from candidates and elected officials who are disappointed in electoral results really miss the point about the role of a free press in American life. There is a reason why freedom of the press is enshrined within the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution that forbids making any law that abridges it.

I can understand candidates being concerned about the airing of positions they’ve taken in the past that may not be ones they want to live with now with the light of public scrutiny rightly shining upon them as they seek to persuade voters to elect them to public office. But that is exactly what we rely on a free press for, and providing information on candidates for public office is a key part of the free press’ essential role in our society.

In interviews of the candidates — especially for the Board of Education where differing policy positions can be foundational to the vitality of a central town resource — the ability to address those issues and to allow the candidates to speak fully about their current views even as they are presented with their own past words to either explain or now disavow is crucial to properly informing the electorate. That is exactly what a free press should be doing, and we are very fortunate to have that free press as a key local resource.

Sincerely,

Steve Hudspeth