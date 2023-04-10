Wilton Library has chosen Vigil Harbor as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program.

Vigil Harbor by National Book Award-winner Julia Glass is a contemporary novel, set 10 years in the future in a small coastal community in Massachusetts, where residents are struggling with changes and difficulties including climate instability, political violence, and domestic upheavals. The library will again collaborate with Wilton Public Schools to facilitate discussions and conversations throughout the community on all levels.

To encourage readership and to kick things off, a limited number of paperback copies of Vigil Harbor will be distributed to members of the community free of charge, courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. Books will be available today, April 10, from 10-11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, one per person, in the main lobby, while supplies last.

The Wilton Reads program is Wilton Library‘s invitation to all community members to join together to read, discuss, and reflect upon one book selection. For many years, Wilton Reads has provided the opportunity for residents to sharpen their view of themselves and the world around them. This year, the focus is climate change and the meaning of community through insightful programming. This is the 17th season of Wilton Reads.