James Vincent Minor III of Wilton died unexpectedly on April 1, 2023 at Norwalk Hospital at the age of 75. Jim was born to Betty and Dr. James Vincent Minor II in Norwalk. He is survived by his wife Andrea Byrne Minor and his three children, James Vincent Minor IV, Sister Mary Hannah (Emily), Andrew Minor, and his beloved granddaughters Zoe and Holly.

An accomplished academic, he studied at Portsmouth Abbey, then Yale, and after leaving the military he earned his Juris Doctorate at the University of Connecticut. Jim reached the rank of Major in the CT Army National Guard as a Field Artilleryman. He originally joined the US Army during the Vietnam War and was deployed to Turkey. He spent the majority of his legal career in public service, first representing the City of Norwalk and then the City of Stamford, arguing cases that went as far as the Connecticut Supreme Court. He was a devout Roman Catholic, an avid cyclist, a birder, and a voracious reader. He was also a generous person who helped friends and family with legal issues, a supporter of those who were in recovery and even went so far as to welcome people into his home who needed a place to live. Most of all he loved being a father, grandfather, and uncle to all of the children in his life.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m at St. Mary’s Church (55 Catoonah St. Ridgefield).

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the CT Veterans Legal Center on Jim’s behalf.

