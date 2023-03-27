Paddle players from across the northeast gathered for the 38th annual Wilton Open event on Saturday, March 18. Hosted by the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, the Wilton Open is the largest single-day charity paddle tournament in the country with 240 players competing in four draws. Wilton residents were active as committee members, players, and fans. In addition to the paddle action at the Wilton Y, the Wilton Open partnered with 16 clubs across Fairfield County.

St. Paddle’s Day once again was a celebration of paddle, fun, and friendship with participants getting festive in their green and shamrock-themed gear. The annual BBQ lunch kicked off with an Irish Ceremony by bagpiper and Wilton Y member Tom Kirk. The award-winning Silver Steel band entertained all afternoon.

“With some luck of the Irish, we had perfect weather which led to outstanding paddle and a fun day overall for all the players,” said tournament directors Russ Kohl and Todd Parker. “We are proud to say the Wilton Open is a must-do for many area paddle players and every year the event takes on new meaning. This year we became a ‘Paddle With Purpose’ event, with the players stepping up to support the Riverbrook YMCA Annual Fund Children’s Programs. We can’t wait to see what 2024 brings.”

Generosity provided by loyal sponsors from Wilton and nearby towns ensured a successful event. Organizers thanked Wilson, Wilton Physical Therapy, Nod Hill Brewery, Athleta, The Tennis Spot, Proximo/Kraken Rum and Aventine Hill Importers.

They extended additional thanks to the tournament directors Kohl and Parker, the Wilton Open Committee — Ann Duffy, Ron Gayda, Bill Fanning, Nick Hanna, Beth Kohl, and Tom Viggiano; host Riverbrook Regional YMCA; and all the volunteers, fans, sponsors, and competitors who keep this well-loved paddle tradition going.

Results

Men’s Open/A Draw: Ricky Sanford/Cory Hubbard defeated Chris Budden/Anton Protsenko 6-4, 7-5

Women’s Open Draw: Brett Davis/Charlie Tansill def. Carrie Bunton/Glenny Hay 6-2, 6-2

Men’s B Draw: Ryan Carr/Brendan Paternoster defeated Brian Astrachan/Hermann Behrens 6-2, 6-3

Men’s B2 Draw: Ralph Sanna/Andrew Bond defeated Charles Dear/Rich Goldfether 6-0,6-4

Visit the event website for complete results and additional event photos.