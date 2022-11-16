Madagascar Jr. Roars into Wilton Children’s Theater Production

The Wilton Children’s Theater (WCT) is inviting Wilton to escape the “zoo” of life and come along on a trans-Atlantic musical adventure performance of DreamWorks Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr. running Nov. 18-20 at Middlebrook School (131 School Rd.).

Prepare to be delighted by amazing costumes, singing and dancing from 47 talented young actors ranging from fourth to eighth grade. Based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture, the show follows a group of Central Park Zoo animals who are unexpectedly shipped to Africa. As the show opens, Marty the zebra may be celebrating his 10th birthday at the zoo with his friends Alex the lion, Gloria the hippo and Melman the giraffe.

“Madagascar Jr. tells the story of friendship, forgiveness and teamwork. It is a fun show that can be enjoyed by the whole family. We are also grateful to this production of dedicated cast, crew, professionals and our army of parent volunteers. Everyone has been nothing short of amazing,” producers Kaylie Vo Pham, Marie Demasi and Meghan Russo said in a press release.

The show is directed by Skip Ploss, musically directed by Barbara Speare, and choreographed by Wilber Escobar. The set is designed and built by Brooke Burling along with Vivian Lee-Shiue, and props were coordinated by Shannon Taliercio. Costumes and makeup were created by Alissa Helgesen and Kim Biltoft. As in previous years, WCT producers said they are fortunate to have the expertise of Jim Durkin from In Phase Audio and Craig Gehr of LX Lighting LLC.

Assigned seating tickets are available online. Limited tickets will be on sale at the door (cash only). Livestream tickets are also available for at-home viewing. Producers said the show was sold out last year and encourage advance ticket purchase ($15 for adults, $10 for students).

For more information on the performance visit the WCT website or email producers.

Performances are on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Middlebrook Auditorium.