Wilton Library’s Nov-Dec “The Wilton Open” Art Exhibit Showcases Local Artists’ Diverse Works

Wilton Library is presenting the diverse works of local artists in “The Wilton Open” art exhibition, opening on Friday, Nov. 18 with a reception from 6-7:30 p.m. This exhibition features at least 20 artists from Wilton and surrounding towns who submitted inquiries expressing an interest in exhibiting their works at the library, starting from the year 2019 to the present. Their work represents a wide variety of styles, media, and subject matter. The reception is free and open to the public.

“After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, art exhibitions have returned to the walls of the library, and the response from artists and patrons has been tremendous. We thought this would be the perfect time for a special exhibition that showcases the works of local artists who actively reached out to us because they wanted to display their work at the library,” Ed MacEwen, Art Chairman of Wilton Library, said. “This show is really a celebration — our connections to our community are very meaningful to us, and many of the artists participating in the exhibition say that this means a lot to them, too.”

The exhibition runs through Wednesday, Dec. 28. A majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Wilton Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The library will be closing early at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23; and closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving, Saturday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve, and Sunday, Dec. 25 for Christmas.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. For more information, visit the Wilton Library online or call 203.762.3950.