WHS Field Hockey Headed to State Championship Finals, Swimmers Finish Third Overall and Medal in Post-Season

Congratulations to Wilton High School athletes as the post-season continues.

Field Hockey

The WHS field hockey team advanced to the CIAC Class L State Championship finals after defeating New Canaan 1-0 on Tuesday night, Nov. 15 (photo above by Gretchen McMahon Photography). It was sweet revenge for the Warriors to beat the team they lost to in last year’s state finals.

The Warriors now move on to face Darien on Saturday in Weathersfield (time is still TBD) for another chance to claim the title. Darien is the top-seeded team followed by Wilton at number two.

Wilton last brought home the championship crown in 2015 when the team topped Cheshire.

Swimming

In swimming, the Warriors took third place overall and brought home some hardware from their Class L state finals meet:

In the 500-meter freestyle, Virginia Hastings placed second and Sophia Gimby finished fifth.

Anya Iyer finished sixth in the 100-meter backstroke.

Nora Choukri, Samantha Mims, Jordyn Yee and Phoebe Bragg came in fourth place in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

And Aanya Kongettira, Iyer, Sydney Lillis and Hastings took fourth place in the 200-meter medley relay.