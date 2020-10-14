MEET the CANDIDATE: Kim Healy (R), Candidate for State Senate 26th District

Candidate Bio

Kim Healy is a wife, mother of four, Wilton resident, CPA, and former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Her father was an NYPD officer and her mother a nurse. She has 20-plus years of local volunteer experience–with AARP, preparing taxes for seniors and low-income earners, and as Board Treasurer of the Wilton Library.

Healy believes Connecticut needs legislators with critical professional skills, like accounting, and extensive community engagement to lead the state to a brighter future. As the Republican and Independent Party-endorsed candidate, she’ll advocate for district interests and work to repair Connecticut’s economy. Healy supports maintaining local control of schools and zoning while striving for better opportunities for everyone in our beautiful state. Kim would be honored to serve as State Senator.

Candidate Interview

Candidate Op-Ed

My name is Kim Healy, and I am running to be your next state senator. I am a wife, a mother, a former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers, and an engaged, proud member of my community. I have been an active volunteer locally as the treasurer of many organizations since leaving my professional career and am currently on the Board of the Wilton Library Association as treasurer. I am a volunteer tax preparer for retired and low-income individuals, and I am involved in other wonderful organizations: Minks to Sinks; Family and Children’s Agency; Robin Hood Foundation; and Our Lady of Fatima Parish to name a few that serve the needs of people in our area.

Like most others, I never considered running for public office as I was focused on my family and serving within the community. When the Democratic majority attempted to push the state’s teacher pensions obligations onto our towns and tried to force school regionalization between districts, I paid close attention. The supermajority’s solution to problems created in Hartford is to focus on national issues, double down on bad policies, and create new taxes and user fees that don’t directly address the underlying issues. Our state legislature has been under the control of the Democratic Party for nearly 40 years–and the results speak for themselves. Connecticut is at the bottom of nearly every economic rating, experiencing net out-migration, prohibitively expensive, and losing businesses regularly. We need to bring checks and balances back to Hartford.

Currently, there is only one Republican female senator among the 36 seats–only nine women are seated in the state senate in total. In my opinion, the lack of adequate female representation in the legislature is unacceptable–women, regardless of party, need a seat at the table and a greater voice in our state’s public policy. In the 26th State Senate District, prior to 2018, this seat was held consecutively by two women for a total of 34 years and I hope to become your next state senator.

My campaign is centered around fixing long-standing issues in Hartford, maintaining local control of our schools and zoning, and making our CT economy vibrant again. Post COVID-19, we need a state senator with perspective–someone who knows our communities well and is willing to stand up and advocate for the needs of our communities. As a mother, I have a vested interest in the future of Connecticut where I purchased my home, raised my family, volunteered in the community, and where I would like my children to live into their adulthood.

Local Control of Zoning is on the ballot this year, vote wisely.

When the legislature proposed to forcefully regionalize our school districts, the grassroots organization, Hands Off Our Schools mobilized to stop it. As key Democrats in Hartford have said, this issue is not “dead.” With the setback of losing the school regionalization fight, Democratic leadership in Hartford has changed focus to seize our towns’ local control of planning and zoning decisions. The Democratic zoning proposal seeks to eliminate single-family zoning for 50% of homes within a half-mile of a train station, bus stop, or other transportation hubs and within a quarter-mile of commercial zones. Our town’s affordable housing decisions could also be subject to any housing authority within a 15-mile radius–for Wilton, this means we may be subject to the Danbury, Bridgeport, Stamford, and Norwalk Housing Authorities. The push from Hartford will be aggressive and the effect of this one-size-fits-all legislation will be broad and harsh. We will need equally strong advocacy against it for our district. I will be that advocate. I have been crystal clear with my positions here. These are critical issues and we cannot risk re-electing a political insider that moves with the political winds.

Regionalization sought to dismantle successful schools instead of coming up with innovative solutions to directly address issues in underperforming districts. Yet again, with zoning, the Democrat proposal will not directly address the stated goal of narrowing the gap of income inequality. Only better educational access for all and a stronger economy with new opportunities, new businesses, and new jobs created within our state can do that. With Hartford’s concerning track record of creating new taxes every year and its lack of accountability in controlling spending, we need to keep its influence out of our towns. Post-COVID-19, Connecticut needs responsible leaders and better policies so that our future, and the future of our children, will be as bright as possible. My only reason for running and my only goal as your state senator will be to ensure that we responsibly usher this state into the future. I hope my friends and neighbors understand how important this election is here at home.

I need your support, and your vote.