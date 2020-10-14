How to Cast Your Ballot–Absentee or In Person

Make Sure You’re Registered

Whether you’re voting by absentee ballot or in-person at the polls on Nov. 3, you must be registered.

Wilton’s Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato and Karen Birck have scheduled special in-person voter registration sessions and deadlines:

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 : mailed-in voter registration cards must be postmarked by this date.

: mailed-in voter registration cards must be postmarked by this date. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 : in-person voter registration in the registrars’ office at Wilton Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m . This is the last regular session for residents to register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

: in-person voter registration in the registrars’ office at Wilton Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) from . This is the last regular session for residents to register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020: the online voter registration system will close down.

Anyone who attains voting privileges–as to citizenship, residency, or age–after the Oct. 27 deadline may apply in person, with identification and proof of residency, in the registrars’ office at Town Hall until Nov. 2, 2020, at 5 p.m. Members of the armed forces and recently discharged members of the armed forces may be admitted as electors at any time before 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020.

Additionally, the registrars will offer Election Day Registration at Town Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.

For more information, contact the Registrars of Voters at the Wilton Town Hall, 203.563.0111.

Please note due to COVID Town Hall is currently closed to the public, individuals seeking to register should call beforehand or call when arriving at the back door. One of the Registrars will come out to assist with registration and answer any questions.

Voting by Absentee Ballot

In a recent change for a state that didn’t have ‘no-excuse absentee voting,’ Connecticut will now allow any registered voter to apply for an absentee ballot using COVID-19 as a reason, thanks to bipartisan legislation, Public Act 20-03 July Spec. Sess., passed in July.

Under the new Connecticut law, in order to ensure everyone has an equal ability to participate in the 2020 general election, anyone who is registered to vote is eligible for an absentee ballot. The 2020 deadline for registering to vote in CT is Oct. 27, 2020, and can be done online, in person, or by mail (see above for details).

Residents can verify if they are registered to vote on the Registrar of Voters page on the town website or on the CT Secretary of State’s website.

Apply for an Absentee Ballot

Before a voter can receive an absentee ballot, he or she must request one by filling out and sending in an absentee ballot application to the municipal Town Clerk. This application form can be filled out at any time, even up to Monday, Nov. 2, the last day the town clerk can issue an absentee ballot.

The CT Secretary of State mailed an application to every active, registered voter in September. Request an absentee ballot using that application or by downloading the online form and mailing it to the Town Clerk of Wilton, 238 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or by dropping it in the ballot box located in front of the Wilton Police Department (238 Danbury Rd.).

If the form is sent to the Wilton Town Clerk via Fax (203.563.0130) or email, the original of any application emailed or faxed must be sent–completed and signed–to the Town Clerk, either with the absentee ballot or separately.

Important: The Town Clerk is requesting voters to get their applications for absentee ballots in as early as possible. Given how many absentee ballots are expected this year, it will help her office with making everything run more smoothly.

Fill out the Absentee Ballot

Once the Town Clerk receives the application, the clerk will process the application and, if it’s approved, will enter the applicant into the Central Voter Registration System and mail out a ballot with a serial number unique to the voter, to ensure only that voter can complete the ballot.

Return the Absentee Ballot

Once voters receive and complete the absentee ballot, it can be returned by mail or in-person.

The CT League of Women Voters prepared helpful tips on voting by absentee ballot:

Mark ballots carefully–voters cannot get a duplicate ballot if any mistakes are made. Fill in ovals completely. Insert the completed ballot into the inner envelope, seal it, date it, and then sign your name on the space with the “X” on the outside of the envelope. This is very important, if the inner envelope is not signed and dated, the ballot cannot be counted! Place the inner envelope inside the outer mailing envelope and seal it. For this election, the outer envelope will not require postage. Drop the postage-paid envelope in the nearest mailbox–or drop it in the secure drop box located in front of the Wilton Police Department across from Town Hall.

All completed ballots have to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to be counted. Officials recommend that people return their ballots as early as possible to ensure it will be counted.

Nationally there has been concern about the USPS’s ability to deliver all ballots on time under the state’s current guidelines. The US Postal Service is recommending that people allow for at least a week for ballots to arrive at Town Hall and reach the Town Clerk; for the November election, that means mailing it no later than Oct. 27.

Town and state officials encourage voters to use absentee ballot drop boxes. Wilton’s ballot drop box is located in front of the Wilton Police Department and was widely–and successfully–used during the primary.

In-Person Voting

All three Wilton polling places–Wilton High School Field House, Middlebrook School Gymnasium and Cider Mill School Gymnasium–will be open for voting from 6 am to 8 pm.

District 1: Wilton High School

395 Danbury Road

Wilton, CT

143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District

District 2: Cider Mill School Gym

240 School Road

Wilton, CT

125th Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District

District 3: Middlebrook School Gym

131 School Road

Wilton, CT

143rd Assembly District, 26th State Senate, 4th Congressional District

If you think you may not want to go to the polls – for any reason, or if you’re not sure, you can request an absentee ballot from the Town Clerk so you will have the option. You do not have to use the absentee ballot, if you change your mind, you can still go to the polls on election day, November 3.

Sample Ballots

Voting District 1 and District 3 (143rd)

Voting District 2 (125th)