The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

The Town of Wilton Parks and Recreation Department has opened Merwin Meadows for the summer season. Park passes will be required from now through Labor Day.

Merwin Meadows offers residents a swimming pond, beach, picnic tables and grills, bathhouse, and playground. Parks hours are sunrise to sunset. No dogs are permitted in the park except those on leash with their owner while walking through the park on the trail.

Seasonal Passes

For residents, a seasonal family pass is $60 and a seasonal individual pass is $30; for non-residents, a seasonal family pass is $150 (limited to 50 total) and a seasonal individual pass is $75 (limited to 50 total). All passes are valid through Labor Day.

Seasonal park passes are available for purchase anytime through the Parks and Recreation Online Registration System. Passes may also be purchased in person at the Parks and Recreation Department at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.) during business hours or by mail.

Passes purchased online can either be picked up at Comstock Community Center during business hours or at Merwin Meadows on the weekends.

Comstock Community Center hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.‐4:30 p.m. Merwin Meadows Park hours for pass pick-up are Fridays from 5 p.m.-8:00 pm or Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Day Passes

Residents and non-residents can purchase day passes in person at the Parks and Recreation Office at Comstock Community Center from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For residents, adult (18 years and up) day passes are $5 and youth (ages 5-17) are $2; residents who are seniors (age 56 and up) may use the park free of charge.

For non-residents, adult and senior (18 years and up) day passes are $17 and youth (ages 5-17) are $8. Day passes are not available for purchase online.

Questions can be directed to Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Office at 203.834.6234 or via email.