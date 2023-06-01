The Connecticut Department of Transportation is planning to mill and pave Rte. 7/Danbury Rd. from Wolfpit Rd. (State Rte. 106) to Wilton High School’s north entrance (north of Catalpa Rd.).

Milling work will begin on or about Monday, June 5. This portion of the work will take approximately two weeks (weather permitting).

Paving work will begin on or about Sunday, June 18. This portion of the work will take approximately three weeks (weather permitting).

The daily hours of operation will be from approximately 7 p.m. to approximately 5:30 a.m.

The State of Connecticut will have an inspector on-site. Anyone with immediate questions can reach out to the state inspector on-site or call 203.389.3035.