Wilton Library will present the diverse works of “Art/Place Artists” in its June art exhibition, opening on Friday, June 2 with a reception from 6-7:30 p.m.

Art/Place Gallery is celebrating 42 years as a not-for-profit, artist-run gallery, which relocated to downtown Fairfield after a fire in 2008 destroyed its first home in the Southport Railroad Station.

Art/Place proclaims its mission is “to provide a place where professional and emerging artists can interact creatively without the restrictions that might be imposed by a commercial gallery.” At least 16 artists from the group will be exhibiting their works in an array of styles, media choices, and subject matter.

The artists are Lynne Arovas (Greenwich), Bevi Bullwinkel (Fairfield), Lois Goglia (Cheshire), Alice Katz (Fairfield), Susanne Andover Keany (Weston), Julie Leff (Weston), Mary Louise Long (Stamford), Keith Magner (Fairfield), Sandra K. Meagher (Norwalk), Toby Michaels (Westport), Lina Morielli (Stamford), Diane Pollack (Westport), Dave Pressler (Shelton), Jason Pritchard (Fairfield), George Radwan (Fairfield), and Florence Zolan (Bridgeport). The reception is free and open to the public.

“Art/Place Artists is an inspiring group of talented artists, and we are excited to welcome them back to the library. I think it’s great that they are a fixture in downtown Fairfield, and I admire their artwork as well as their mission. Their diversity in styles will look fantastic on the library’s walls,” Wilton Library Art Chairman Ed MacEwen said.

The exhibition runs through Thursday, June 29. A majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Wilton Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays from June 18 through Sept. 3 and closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

For more than 128 years, Wilton Library has served as the cultural and intellectual center of Wilton with the mission to inform, enrich, connect, and inspire our community. The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd. in the heart of Wilton Center. For more information, visit the Wilton Library online or call 203.762.3950.