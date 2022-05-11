Miller Driscoll Carnival Returns for “Classical Carnival Fun”

Get ready for rides, food and family fun! The Miller-Driscoll School Carnival is making its return this weekend for what organizers are calling “classic carnival fun.”

This year’s carnival, sponsored by Create Learning Center, will feature rides, games and concessions for all ages and will take place on Friday, May 13 from 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, May 14 from 1-10 p.m.; and Sunday, May 15 from 1-5 p.m.

The carnival is one of the school’s most significant fundraisers. Through ticket sales and local sponsor support, the carnival raises funds that are used towards student enrichment programs, educational workshops, new materials and the fulfillment of grant requests.

The carnival is provided by Stewart Amusement, the Trumbull-based amusement company. In addition to concessions and other attractions, the carnival will feature food trucks and face painting as well.

Ride sponsors for this year include Caraluzzi’s, Pet Pantry and the Wilton Soccer Association.

Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for purchase on-site for $30. Wristbands are good for one day only and cannot be reused over multiple days.

Miller-Driscoll Elementary School is located at 217 Wolfpit Rd.