Onstage at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy: “The Adventures of Sinbad”

Fearsome foes. Untold riches. Fantastic creatures. Area theater-goers will revel in all of the action and excitement of The Adventures of Sinbad, the story of a swashbuckling hero who sails the Seven Seas in search of adventure and treasure.

This mythical journey is brought to the stage by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy’s director of performing arts, Mara Fleming. Set to music, the performance comes to life with four dance numbers choreographed by dance director Tracey Bonafide of the Wilton Conservatory of Dance. The production will showcase the talents of 67 contributing students — 95% of the eligible student body — in a variety of roles, which includes an all-student team of backstage managers, costume designers, set decorators, lighting and sound directors, prop masters, and special effect coordinators.

The result, says Mara Fleming, is a “homegrown theatrical presentation with an abundance of heart and soul.”

“This show is as Fatima Family as it gets,” she said. “The students created all the props — they designed, painted, and hung set pieces. Our parent involvement has been amazing as well, and all of us are strictly volunteers, myself included.”

Even recent alumni are eager to help, she noted, volunteering to assist with voice coaching, hair, makeup, wardrobe and other behind-the-scenes details. And then there’s the production’s “Backstage Ninja,” a fifth-grade student who brings order to chaos backstage, assisted by another equally hardworking 10-year-boy.

Principal Mary Ann Fleming, who has watched The Adventures of Sinbad develop as a theatrical piece over the past five months, is struck by the profound sense of community the effort entailed.

“Students, parents, and Mara Fleming working together epitomizes the Fatima family spirit of OLFCA,” she said. “Everyone pitching in to create an amazing show is the perfect example of what makes this school special. You cannot help but be touched by the energy that exudes from these young actors, dancers, and stage crew.”

The Adventures of Sinbad hits the stage on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy (255 Danbury Rd.). Tickets are $10 and the show is open to the community. For more information or to purchase tickets, email Heather Hubbard.