September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month

Nuvance Health offers an advanced treatment option to reduce the risk of stroke in cardiac patients who have atrial fibrillation and do not qualify for long-term use of blood thinners.

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a heart rhythm problem and a progressive condition that, if left untreated, can lead to blood clots, strokes, heart failure and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates up to 6 million people have AFib, a figure expected to double by 2030.

At Nuvance Health, Danbury Hospital offers a procedure called a left atrial appendage occlusion where an implant is placed in your heart.

Dr. Vinay Mehta Credit: Nuvance Health

“Patients can have serious complications with blood thinners, but there can also be a significant stroke risk with atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Vinay Mehta, medical director of the Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute electrophysiology services in Connecticut. “Fortunately, now we have minimally invasive options like left atrial appendage occlusion devices, which can minimize stroke risk without the need for long-term blood thinners like coumadin in patients who have difficulty with these medications.”

How It Works

The implant forms a barrier against blood clots by closing the left atrial appendage where most blood clots form. A team of cardiac electrophysiologists and interventional cardiologists use real-time image guidance and a catheter to implant the device that’s about the size of a quarter into the heart’s left atrium. With the patient under general anesthesia, the procedure takes about 30 minutes.

Left atrial appendage occlusion device illustration Credit: Nuvance Health

Recovery

Following the procedure, patients stay in the hospital for a day or less. Blood thinners are given for about 45 days, allowing time for the left atrial appendage to be permanently shut off. Heart tissue eventually grows over the device and blood thinners are no longer required.

Eligibility

Speak to your cardiologist about whether the implant is right for you. You may be eligible if you have AFib that is not caused by heart valve problems, are taking blood-thinning medication for the rest of your life and have a history and/or severe risk of bleeding.

Dr. Mehta sees patients in Danbury, Norwalk, Ridgefield and Southbury. Learn more about him and request an appointment online.

Find out more about left atrial appendage occlusion online.

About Nuvance Health

Nuvance Health is a system of award-winning nonprofit hospitals and outpatient healthcare services throughout the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut, including: Danbury Hospital and its New Milford campus, Norwalk Hospital and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut; Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York.

Nuvance Health offers the latest prevention, diagnostic, medical, surgical and rehabilitation services, including through the Cancer, Heart & Vascular and Neuroscience Institutes; and primary and specialty care services through Nuvance Health Medical Practices. Nuvance Health also provides convenient healthcare through home care, urgent care and telehealth visits.

Visit Nuvance Health online for more information. TTY: 1-800-421-1220.