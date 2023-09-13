With the ink barely dried on the FY2024 budget, Wilton’s Board of Finance (BOF) has taken a preliminary peek at what FY2025-2026 budgets and mill rates might look like — and it’s a sobering view.

Early budget projections for FY’25 and FY’26 budgets from the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and Board of Education (BOE) are very rough, but analysis by the BOF suggests future mill rate increases could be higher than Wilton has historically seen. That analysis is raising the likelihood of intervention by the BOF earlier in the Town’s budget planning process, including a priori guidance to the BOS and BOE before they make their budget requests.

After working closely with First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice on a number of key assumptions, BOF member Matt Raimondi led the data analysis that was discussed at the Sept. 12 BOF meeting, (Vanderslice also attended the meeting.)

Two documents containing the detailed charts may be found on the Town website.

Early Budget and Mill Rate Outlook

Raimondi began the discussion with a caveat about the budget and mill rate scenarios he presented.

“These projections are highly preliminary, ” Raimondi said. “It’s a preliminary view about, directionally, where the budget increases could go.”

“The purpose of this presentation is to help us [BOF] determine whether or not we want to provide guidance for FY’25 and if so, at what number that guidance should be,” he continued.

In the scenario Raimondi presented, the preliminary budget numbers provided by the BOS and BOE would result in a 5.5% increase in total operating requirements in FY’25 followed by a 3.3% increase in FY’26.

Factoring in some assumptions for Grand List growth and other revenue sources, the resulting mill rate in FY’25 would be roughly 30.79 — a 5.2% year-over-year increase.

In that scenario, property tax revenue would need to increase by 6.6%.

Board member Rich Santosky commented on the numbers.

“As we start to look at a 5-plus percent increase in the mill rate, which I think would be somewhat historic… we need to balance that with what do [we] think will be palatable to the taxpayers and at what point do they vote no, too high?” he said, alluding to results of previous budget votes with more moderate budget increases.

The property tax increases included in the BOF analysis do not account for the property revaluation that will take place later this year.

Vanderslice began warning residents months ago that the revaluation process would likely result in a shift in property tax burden from commercial property owners (who have seen declining property values) to homeowners (who have seen rising property values).

Budget Guidance

[Editor’s note: before the FY’24 budget process, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice made multiple requests for budget guidance from the BOF, which the board did not provide. Ultimately, the BOF asked both the BOS and BOE to reduce their budget increases before the BOF recommended budgets to voters at the 2023 Annual Town Meeting.]

During the Sept. 12 meeting, BOF Vice Chair Stewart Koenigsberg said setting guidance is “a good objective to have this year.”

He noted that contractual obligations, namely for BOE salaries, would be a key driver, but other factors, such as changes in student population, would also need to be considered.

Board members at the meeting seemed to concur that the BOF should provide budget guidance this year. (Note: BOF Chair Michael Kaelin was not in attendance.)

Chris Stroup emphasized that the guidance should not be binding; the BOS and BOE should recommend the budgets they feel are needed.

Vanderslice agreed with Stroup, saying BOF guidance would be “directional.”

Stroup also emphasized the importance of documenting the rationale for the board’s guidance, especially in light of potential changes in board membership after the November municipal elections.

Board Member Sandy Arkell said she believes “a tradeoff conversation” will be critical for residents to understand where trimming budgets could impact Wilton schools.

Vanderslice suggested the board provide such guidance in October.

The board agreed to continue to adjust their projections as more precise data becomes available.

More BOF News

The BOF is gearing up to begin providing residents with financial data and budget information in a more direct and routine manner. Potentially using Vanderslice’s popular monthly email updates as a model, the board hopes to improve residents’ access to and understanding of the data the board relies upon in making its recommendations on annual budgets and the mill rate. The board also intends to utilize the the Town website as an easily-accessible “repository” for information used in the budget process. (To subscribe to email alerts for town news and announcements, visit the Town website. E-alerts are also available for meeting agendas for the BOF and other town boards and commissions.)

Leslie Zoll, a principal with CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, attended the Sept. 12 BOF meeting to explain the scope of the annual audit that will take place this fall. Wilton’s Chief Financial Officer Dawn Norton is aiming to have information prepared for the audit by Sept. 15, but cautioned that staffing issues and the Town’s implementation of a new software system could impact the timing. In the “best case” timing scenario, Zoll told the board the audit could be completed in November.