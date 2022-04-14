We’ve got all the video you need to know “How Wilton Works” if you missed last night’s live presentation. Whether you want to watch the whole thing in one sitting OR the separate sections from an individual town board chair, we’ve made it easy. It’s all right here:

How Wilton Works (Full Presentation)

How Wilton Works — Introduction

How Wilton Works — First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, Board of Selectmen

How Wilton Works — Michael Kaelin, Board of Finance Chair

How Wilton Works — Deborah Low, Board of Education Chair

How Wilton Works — Rick Tomasetti, P&Z Chair

How Wilton Works — Q&A