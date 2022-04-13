More than 400 new households have joined the Wilton community over the last two years. Many of the town’s new residents have come from other regions or places with governing structures that are different from our small New England town-style organization. Even people who’ve lived here for years may not be aware of how things work and all the ways that Wilton residents can participate in making our town the home we want to live in.

That’s why on Wednesday, April 13 (7-8:30 p.m.), the Wilton League of Women Voters, the Wilton Library and GOOD Morning Wilton will co-sponsor a civic program on “How Wilton Works.”

You can watch the program live right here on this page. Or you can participate live and ask questions in one of two ways — in person at the Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room or via a Zoom link. (Registration details to participate live are below.)

It’s only been since 1957 that “Home Rule” state legislation granted CT towns the authority to create their own Town Charters. Wilton’s charter was adopted in 1962 and to this day, under that charter, the governing boards that execute town functions are run principally by citizen volunteers. The event will feature current leaders of those boards to see How Wilton Works under this model and how every Wilton resident can participate in the working of the town — whether it’s by voting, volunteering, taking part in public hearings, running for election or more.

The moderated program will include panelists from four of Wilton’s most important town boards: First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice (representing the Board of Selectmen), Board of Finance Chair Michael Kaelin, Board of Education Chair Debbie Low, and Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Rick Tomasetti. Each will provide an overview of the work their committees do for the town and discuss how Wilton constituents can support and participate in that work.

The program will be presented in a hybrid format — both in-person at the Wilton Library Brubeck Room, and online by Zoom and live-streamed right here on GOOD Morning Wilton. There will also be an opportunity for constituents to ask the panelists questions, either in advance (email questions and include a full name) or during the program (both in-person and via Zoom).

Please register in advance online and specify if you plan to attend in person or by Zoom. Contact the League of Women Voters via email with any further questions.