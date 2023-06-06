The following was compiled from a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Town of Wilton officials announced that Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Richard Blumenthal recently recommended the town’s application for a grant for the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will be part of the new Wilton Police Headquarters. The recommendation will now move on to the Senate Committee on Appropriations as part of the federal budget process.

Once a federal budget is adopted, the Town will learn whether the award was included in the federal budget.

According to the press release, if Wilton receives the grant, the amount of bonding required for the new Wilton Police Headquarters would be reduced. The projected cost of the new police building is $16.4 million.

The EOC will also serve as a multi-purpose/training area.

If awarded the grant, it would be Wilton’s third Congressional Directed Spending Grant (CDSG) award in three years, with awards totaling $3.3 million. In 2021, Senators Murphy and Blumenthal recommended an award of $983,000 for for Wilton’s new emergency communication system. In 2022, Congressman Jim Himes recommended an award of $1.425 million for stormwater system improvements at the Wilton High School sports complex.

The press release touts the “aggressive” approach the Town of Wilton has taken over the past four years in seeking federal and state grants as a means of reducing the local property tax burden. The efforts have paid off, to the tune of more than $35 million in grants awarded to the town.

The press release also expressed gratitude from the Town of Wilton to Murphy, Blumenthal and Himes for their continued support.