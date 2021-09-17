Music on the Hill offers Innovative Hands-On Music Adventures for Kids [SPONSORED]

sponsored content

Music on the Hill is excited to announce two new after-school music programs for children in Kindergarten through eighth grade. All experience levels are welcome!

Programs start Thursday, Sept. 23 and registration is now open. The programs are being offered free of charge, thanks to the generosity of donors.

Music Adventures: for grades K-2, runs weekly from Thursday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 9, from 4:45-5:30 p.m.

Music EXPLO: for grades 3-8, runs weekly from Thursday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Dec. 9, from 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Participants will learn music by doing music! Each week will include West African drumming, handchime and handbell ringing, outdoor singing (weather permitting), and fun music games at Music on the Hill’s new Wilton location (531 Danbury Rd.). Register online. Children from Wilton, Weston, Norwalk, Ridgefield and surrounding towns are all welcome to join the program.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these new after-school programs,” said Ellen Dickinson, founder and artistic director of Music on the Hill. “The emphasis is on making and enjoying music, and we have put together a fun and engaging program to bring out the musician in every child.”

Participants and adult instructors will wear masks while inside. As much time as possible will be spent singing and drumming outside. Masks are optional while outside.

Music on the Hill’s Community Children’s Chorus, (now on a break due to COVID), launched in 2019 and performed alongside Music on the Hill’s Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers in two concerts, including the popular Sounds of the Season Christmas concert in 2019.

“This program was designed as a complement to our Community Children’s Chorus, to let kids sing, drum, make music, make noise, and have fun with one another again,” explains Dickinson.

Founded in 2011, Music on the Hill is an independent, non-profit music organization offering choral and handbell workshops, performing ensembles, and music education opportunities for children and adults. Located in Wilton with participants from Fairfield, New Haven, and Westchester counties and beyond, Music on the Hill has something for everyone. To learn more about joining or hearing one of Music on the Hill’s five performing ensembles, and to sign up for Music Adventures or Music EXPLO, please visit the Music on the Hill website.