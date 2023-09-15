In honor of our 10th Anniversary, we’re introducing a new feature on GOOD Morning Wilton: our list of Top 10 Wilton Things To Do, our recommendations for everything you want to see, experience, learn about and read about in Wilton.

Watch the video and get more information in the links down below. Have a great week and enjoy!

YouTube video

Woodcock Nature Center’s “Under the Harvest Moon” tickets

Wilton Scouting Rockets and Drones Day

GMW’s “Election Letters to the Editor”

Wilton Farmers’ Market

SafeRides – Wilton High School Kids Doing GOOD

Wilton’s Board of Education Meeting on Zoom or YouTube

Wilton Center Area Master Plan Subcommittee Special Meeting

Dana Dam in Merwin Meadows

