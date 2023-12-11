UPDATE 9:45 P.M. — The Town of Wilton sent an alert notifying residents that Sturges Ridge Rd. is closed due to a tree and wires down. The road is blocked between Langer Ln. and Cross Wicks Rd. Eversource has been notified, with no ETA for repair or restoration.

ORIGINAL STORY 7 P.M. — State emergency officials are tracking a “significant storm system” that will bring wind gusts to Connecticut through the night Sunday, Dec. 10, and into early morning hours Monday, Dec. 11.

Wilton’s Emergency Management Director, Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield relayed the State Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (CT-DESPP) alerts for a flood watch across Connecticut as well as wind advisory for portions of New Haven and Middlesex counties as well as all of New London county.

While impacts will likely be higher further east, Wilton may see gusts above 30-35 mph.

According to the alert, models point toward a “significant flooding event for the state” with the worst flooding expected in areas to the east of Hartford.

Flooding Threat: Scattered areas of moderate-to-heavy rain is falling around the state and will continue into the morning hours. The heaviest rain will arrive late Sunday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are expected with higher totals possible.

Officials are forecasting minor-to-moderate river flooding with major river flooding along smaller rivers and streams throughout the state if rainfall totals exceed five inches.

Damaging Wind Threat: State emergency officials warn that wind gusts of 35-45 mph are expected for inland areas of Connecticut; coastal communities and eastern CT could see gusts to 55 mph. Southern areas of New London county could see gusts to 60 mph.