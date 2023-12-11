UPDATE 9:45 P.M. — The Town of Wilton sent an alert notifying residents that Sturges Ridge Rd. is closed due to a tree and wires down. The road is blocked between Langer Ln. and Cross Wicks Rd. Eversource has been notified, with no ETA for repair or restoration.

ORIGINAL STORY 7 P.M. — State emergency officials are tracking a “significant storm system” that will bring wind gusts to Connecticut through the night Sunday, Dec. 10, and into early morning hours Monday, Dec. 11.

Wilton’s Emergency Management Director, Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield relayed the State Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (CT-DESPP) alerts for a flood watch across Connecticut as well as wind advisory for portions of New Haven and Middlesex counties as well as all of New London county. 

While impacts will likely be higher further east, Wilton may see gusts above 30-35 mph.

According to the alert, models point toward a “significant flooding event for the state” with the worst flooding expected in areas to the east of Hartford.

Flooding Threat: Scattered areas of moderate-to-heavy rain is falling around the state and will continue into the morning hours. The heaviest rain will arrive late Sunday and continue until 6 a.m. Monday. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are expected with higher totals possible.

Officials are forecasting minor-to-moderate river flooding with major river flooding along smaller rivers and streams throughout the state if rainfall totals exceed five inches.

Damaging Wind Threat: State emergency officials warn that wind gusts of 35-45 mph are expected for inland areas of Connecticut; coastal communities and eastern CT could see gusts to 55 mph. Southern areas of New London county could see gusts to 60 mph.

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.