Woodcock Nature Center has taken in a red-tailed hawk that was recently rescued after being found on the ground in Newtown with a badly broken wing. Named Cheyenne, the nearly 4-year-old bird has now found a new home among the more than 20 ambassador animals already living and teaching at the nature center.

Officials believe that Cheyenne was hit by a car before being rescued by rehabbers at Christine’s Critters, a local non-profit whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release or rehome injured birds of prey. As a result of being on the ground for so long, Cheyenne’s wing is fused in a “tucked” position which means she is unable to fly. She spent more than a year in the care of Christine’s Critters recovering and learning to trust her human caregivers. Otherwise healthy and ready to teach, the team at Woodcock looks forward to utilizing her in upcoming programming.

“We are thrilled to be adding red-tailed hawk Cheyenne to the collection of ambassador animals at Woodcock Nature Center,” Woodcock Animal Curator and Early Childhood Manager Jennifer Bradshaw said. “Every single one of our animals serves a very important role in our ability to educate the public about our natural world and human impacts. We hope everyone will stop by the nature center, enjoy our trails and playground, and give a warm ‘welcome’ to Cheyenne!”

Woodcock encourages visitors to its outdoor aviaries (where Hooty the great horned owl and Click the barred owl are also housed). The nature center encompasses 152 acres of state-protected land, including nearly four miles of groomed trails and a natural playground, and is open from dawn to dusk at no charge.

The nature center is able to care for more than 20 reptiles, amphibians and birds of prey thanks to support from the community. Donations in support of Cheyenne and her ambassador friends are welcome on the Woodcock Nature Center website.