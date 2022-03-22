Niche.com, the online platform that ranks communities, schools and housing markets released its list of 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings on Mar. 14. Wilton was well represented on several of the metrics evaluated by the company, ranking 16th (out of 252) on the list of Best Places to Live in Connecticut. Of the 18,515 places ranked nationally, Wilton came in at number 1,225.

Wilton received an A-plus as an ‘overall Niche grade’; breaking that down into various categories, Niche gave Wilton the following grades:

Public Schools: A+

Housing: B

Good for Families: A+

Jobs: B+

Cost of Living: C+

Outdoor Activities: A

Crime and Safety: B

Nightlife: B

Diversity: B-

Weather: C+

Health & Fitness: A

Commute: B

(For a complete look at Wilton’s rankings, visit the Niche.com website.)

This is the eighth consecutive year that Niche has produced rankings, including 228 cities and 18,515 towns and neighborhoods. The company uses data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Centers for Disease Control, combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability, and more.

“Whether our users are young professionals, parents with young kids, or retirees, Niche’s Best Places to Live rankings serve as an excellent starting point for considering a move,” Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche, said.

In addition to the national rankings, users can view the Best Places, Cities, Suburbs, or Neighborhoods to Live rankings by state, metro area, or county. Specialized lists include Best for Families, Young Professionals, Homebuyers, Retirees, and more.

This year, The Woodlands, TX remains the number-one Best City to Live in America. Chesterbrook, PA, a neighborhood in the Philadelphia area, keeps its title as the number-one Best Place to Live in America for the third year in a row.

With Wilton ranked at number 16 on Niche’s “Best Places to Live in Connecticut” list, the 15 places that came in ahead of Wilton were:

15. Cheshire

14. Woodbridge

13. Riverside (Greenwich)

12. Cos Cob (Greenwich)

11. Fairfield

10. Ridgefield

9. Farmington

8. Glastonbury

7. Greenwich

6. Old Greenwich

5. Simsbury

4. Avon

3. Weatogue (Simsbury)

2. Southport (Fairfield)

1. West Hartford

Niche ranked the other towns that neighbor Wilton as follows:

17. Weston

19. Westport

22. New Canaan

29. Easton

31. Redding

35. Darien

Here’s how Wilton was ranked on Niche’s different lists:

Connecticut

Best Places to Live in Connecticut: 16 out of 252

Best Suburbs to Live in Connecticut: 13 out of 73

Best Places to Raise a Family in CT: 14 out of 252

Best Suburbs to Raise a Family in CT: 13 out of 73

Places with the Best Public Schools in CT: 19 out of 205

Suburbs with the Best Public Schools in CT: 18 out of 73

Best Places to Buy a House in CT: 56 out of 251

Best Suburbs to Buy a House in CT: 26 out of 73

Best Places for Young Professionals in CT: 112 out of 252

Best Suburbs for Young Professionals in CT: 39 out of 73

Best Places to Retire in CT: 48 out of 205

Fairfield County

Best Places to Live in Fairfield County: 8 out of 43

Best Suburbs to Live in Fairfield County: 7 out of 20

Best Places to Raise a Family in Fairfield County: 9 out of 43

Best Suburbs to Raise a Family in Fairfield County: 8 out of 20

Places with the Best Public Schools in Fairfield County: 12 out of 31

Suburbs with the Best Public Schools in Fairfield County: 11 out of 20

Best Suburbs to Buy a House in Fairfield County: 3 out of 20

Best Places for Young Professionals in Fairfield County: 30 out of 43

Best Suburbs for Young Professionals in Fairfield County: 13 out of 20

National

Best Places to Live in the United States: 1,225 out of 18,515

Best Suburbs to Live in the United States: 603 of 6785

Best Places to Raise a Family in the U.S.: 499 out of 18,498

Best Suburbs to Raise a Family in the U.S.: 357 out of 6,777

Places with the Best Public Schools in the U.S.: 508 out of 12,573

Suburbs with the Best Public Schools in the U.S.: 485 out of 6,778

Best Places to Buy a House in America: 5,404 out of 18,436

Best Suburbs to Buy a House in the U.S.: 2,573 out of 6,778

Best Places for Young Professionals in the U.S.: 7,308 out of 18,522

Best Suburbs for Young Professionals in the U.S.: 2,672 out of 6,778

Best Places to Retire in the U.S.: 2,264 out of 12,566