People use Executive Function (EF) skills every day to study, work, manage the ins and outs of daily life, and become independent learners. These vital mental skills — working memory, cognitive flexibility and impulse control — are responsible for skills like paying attention; organizing, planning and prioritizing; following directions and sequencing steps; initiating tasks and remaining focused through completion; understanding various points of view; regulating emotions; and self-monitoring.

Many teens have trouble with EF skills, especially teens with a learning disability, ADHD or other learning challenges. These kids need specific help to acquire and master EF skills and strategies, especially before finishing their high school years. Research shows that college students with EF challenges experience substantial academic and social-emotional difficulties throughout their time in college.

SPED*NET Wilton will host a free webinar regarding this important topic on Wednesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to noon. Mary Murphy, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist, will discuss the EF skills teens need to learn before graduating from high school and how parents can assist them in developing and implementing helpful strategies.

Murphy specializes in counseling, executive function and academic coaching, psychological testing, psychotherapy, and biofeedback. Her counseling practice focuses on helping children and adolescents affected by mood disorders, neurological conditions, and substance use. She also is an adjunct professor at Western Connecticut State University.

Registration is required at either the SPED*NET website or ZOOM. There is no charge for this program which is presented by SPED*NET Wilton in partnership with Wilton Youth Council, Wilton Public Schools, Wilton Library and Newtown Sped PTA.