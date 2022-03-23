It’s spring — and for Wilton High School seniors that means the excitement and anticipation are building for the upcoming Post-Graduation Party (PGP). After the past two years were altered due to the pandemic, Class of 2022 families are thrilled this year’s plans for PGP are proceeding according to schedule.

The party will take place following WHS graduation on Saturday, June 18, and will honor the WHS Class of 2022 and Wilton 2022 graduates from private schools as well. This annual Wilton tradition dating back to 1988 is a substance-free, fun-filled, all-night event planned and funded by the families of the seniors and supported by the whole Wilton community.

The all-volunteer PGP 2022 board, led by Lori Smith and Cristin Wallace, has been hard at work planning an unforgettable night at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. Keeping with tradition, the theme for the 2022 party remains a highly guarded secret until the moment seniors open their invitations.

While the board continues to finalize details, parents of the Class of 2022 have been asked to register and pay for their students, provide nostalgic photos to the PGP Memorabilia Committee, and register to volunteer for time shifts during the night of the event. Any Class of 2022 parents who have not received this information directly should email the PGP ’22 board as soon as possible.

As a program of the Wilton Youth Council (WYC), the PGP events are part of the organization’s mission in bringing ‘Class Projects’ together, as stated on the WYC website. While started almost 40 years ago, that mission to “create opportunities for positive choices and substance-free fun for teens and to provide opportunities for parents to connect with each other” is just as relevant now having come through challenges from the global pandemic.

“Much of the fundraising for Class Projects during the past two years that would have come from parent and student activities where these connections are made did not occur,” Wallace noted, “We hope the Wilton community will support not only the Class of 2022, but all Class Project fundraising needs for the classes behind that were also impacted.”

Organizers say that local businesses in a position to donate food, beverages, prizes, gift cards or money are not only greatly appreciated but will be celebrated with gratitude on the Class of 2022 website, Facebook and Instagram pages, and signage at the event.

“With a smaller than normal graduating class size, well under 300 this year, ticket sales will not gross as much toward event costs,” Smith explained, “So we are extremely grateful for community donations that will help us provide all the various aspects of excitement for graduates attending the event.”

Anyone wishing to offer food, beverage or prize donations can email the PGP ’22 board. Monetary, tax-deductible donations can be made on the PGP ’22 website.