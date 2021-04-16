No Longer “Acting” Principal of Middlebrook, Jory Higgins Gets the Job Permanently

Eight months ago, long-time Middlebrook Middle School educator James “Jory” Higgins was named Acting Principal of the school, following the departure of Lauren Feltz from the position shortly before school resumed in August 2020.

At the time school officials said that a formal search for a permanent principal would begin in the spring. At last night’s Board of Education meeting, Wilton Public School Superintendent Kevin Smith pre-empted that search with his recommendation to the board that Higgins be named to the position permanently.

“We’ve had the clear benefit of this entire school year to see him put in practice his vision, values, and beliefs. I had confidence in Jory at the start, and it’s only grown since then. Jory, this year, has provided calm, steady, and strong leadership at Middlebrook through the pandemic. He’s articulated and demonstrated a clear set of values that do place a primary focus on others’ well-being,” Smith said.

Smith also said that Higgins has made a “discernable difference in the culture of the school,” and that “[his] approach has been one of openness and collaboration” with other teachers.

That statement was a reference to not-so-secret rumblings in past years of some Middlebrook faculty members who felt unheard and somewhat constrained in their approaches to classroom teaching. Those sentiments have been expressed by several teachers at the school to GMW over the last few years.

As a dean of students at Middlebrook for 21 years, Higgins has been a much loved and respected member of the school’s community not only by students and families but by teachers as well.

In his statement during Thursday’s BOE meeting, Smith took care to recognize Higgins’ rapport with and respect for his colleagues, calling him a “thoughtful listener” who “routinely recognizes and celebrates their contributions.”

“The administrative team functions as a more cohesive unit,” Smith continued.” “There is an esprit de corps across the building. The outcomes we’ve seen so far are tremendously positive… We’ve heard clearly and consistently, teachers and families feel very well supported.”

Smith summed up his recommendation by expressing his confidence in Higgins assuming the principal role permanently, saying, “I’m excited about the possibilities with him as principal.”

Board chair Deborah Low smiled broadly as she applauded the request, and spoke directly to Higgins: “We watched you all year lead Middlebrook through this pandemic and we’re very impressed. We all know how long you’ve been part of the Middlebrook faculty in a leadership role. One thing that struck me … was just the degree to which you understand the tremendous responsibility and respect you have for the role of principal and joy in working at Middlebrook. It’s your joy that keeps the whole thing afloat.”

After the BOE unanimously approved naming Higgins as permanent principal, he thanked them before again reinforcing his faculty team.

“It’s hard to take credit for the change in culture, it’s a team approach – we’re all swimming in the same direction, working together,” he said.

“I’m thrilled, honored, humbled, excited, but mostly, I love Middlebrook, I love the staff, in making the lives of our kids special. We recognize how hard it is to be a student, to be a kid right now. We take that responsibility very seriously,” Higgins said, adding, “I’m proud to be the face of this incredible group of professionals to support the students.”

Smith followed the happy moment with an enjoyable “twofer,” recommending Nicole Querzé to replace Higgins as Middlebrook’s Dean of Students. She had been serving as interim dean while Higgins served as acting principal.

Smith said Querzé was a perfect fit for the role of dean.

“From the first moment of the first day, she has really emerged as a very strong teacher/leader. There were many qualified candidates, and over the course of this year she has really demonstrated thoroughly her expertise and professionalism. Like Jory and the other two deans, she is a tremendous collaborator and supporter of our instructional staff and families,” he said.

Querzé was previously a special education teacher, something that Smith said adds tremendously to her ability to become a dean.

“What she brings to the table is incredible compassion and a capacity to see from others’ perspective. Her very humanizing approach to the work keeps herself and her team grounded. Nicole’s voice has been steady and clear and kid-focused,” Smith said, adding, “It was no argument at all that we should be making this recommendation. [It’s a] ringing endorsement.”

Querzé said how much she values Middlebrook’s sense of community and family, and how she looks forward to her new role.

“I work with the smartest people I know, they put children first. I love going into classrooms. The staff, student, and parent community make Middlebrook what it is,” she said. “I’m so lucky and happy.”

