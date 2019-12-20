At a critical period of development and town planning, Wilton learned longtime town planner Robert Nerney would be retiring from his position. Now, officials announce they’ve found a replacement–someone very well respected within municipal and state government networks and who comes with years of experience that’s deep and broad.

Michael Wrinn has been selected as the next Director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner for the Town of Wilton. In announcing his appointment, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said, “Michael Wrinn has a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and transparently with commissioners, developers, fellow employees and residents. He brings extensive experience in master planning, an area of current focus for the Planning and Zoning Commission.”

Wrinn currently serves as Norwalk’s assistant director of planning and zoning. He joined the city 38 years ago, shortly after graduating from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Conservation.

What’s more, Wrinn, who is a lifelong resident of Norwalk, knows Wilton well, says Vanderslice. “We anticipate a smooth transition. Those who worked with Michael described him as knowledgeable, approachable, thorough and fair–attributes recognized by the committee members and which Wilton residents value in a Town employee.”

Scott Lawrence, the former P&Z Commission chair who led the search committee said Wilton is very fortunate to get such a talented and experienced town planner.

“Mike’s insight and skills will be essential as the head of the land-use department, especially as the Town embarks on major planning and zoning projects in the next 2-3 years, including master planning in the village centers and the Danbury Road/Route 7 commercial corridor. It is an exciting time for land-use matters in Wilton,” said Lawrence.

Joining Lawrence on the search committee were Vanderslice and former Planning and Zoning commissioner Bas Nabulsi. The committee was advised by Wilton’s town counsel Ira Bloom, Darien’s director of Planning and Zoning Jeremy Ginsberg, and Wilton’s director of human resources, labor relations, and administrative services Sarah Taffel.

Wrinn will assume his new role beginning Jan. 21.