The Menorah Lighting to usher in Hanukkah in Wilton takes place this Sunday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. on Wilton Center’s Town Green. Hosted by The Schneerson Center of CT and led by Rabbi Levi Stone, the lighting takes place on the first night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which begins that evening and ends on Dec. 30.

The public is invited to join Wilton officials as the menorah is lit. The event will feature live holiday music, donuts, hot potato latkes, dreidels and other holiday giveaways. These family friendly events are geared to all ages.

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel in 160 BCE and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the Menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil, it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The Menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and adding an additional light each night until all eight are lit.

For more information call 203.635.4118 or visit the Schneerson Center website.