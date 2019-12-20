Each week the Wilton town clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. In the days between Dec. 6-11, 16 Wilton properties changed ownership. Three of these properties sold for over $1 million. The land transfers recorded in that time span (along with the address, price, and photo if available) are included below:

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office.

266 Range Rd.: Range Road LLC to Ashleigh Burton and Nicholas K Cook, for $1,1800,000

69 Old Belden Hill Rd.: Lisa MacDougall to James Horan and Hadas Murphy, for $498,500

19 Hillbrook Rd.: Robert and Mary Patricia Brody to Pamela Drummond, for $3,000

21 Hillbrook Rd.: Pamela Drummond to John and Rachel Scott, for $1,100,000

4 Fullin Ln.: Carol Shepherd to Pierguiseppe Roma, for $304,000

136 Scribner Hill Rd.: Scott and Jana Richards to Xiaofei Wei and Haijia Zhou, for $820,000

10 Amber Ln.: Huagang Li and Jianjian Zeng to Matthew and Erin Moran, for $624,000

18 Roxbury Ln.: Stephen and Odete Brown to Daniel and Sarah Gruin, for $735,000

75 Deforest Rd.: Richard and Ellen Muglia Trustees to Beverley Jane Zuber, for $1,13o,000

Unit 5 Wilton Hills: Rosa Pahlavi to Kaushik Ramamoorthy and Aarthie Muthukrish, for $675,000

363 Newtown Turnpike: Maureen and Vincent Tumminello to Jennifer Johnson and Gregory Feit, for $815,000

60 Belden Hill Rd.: Tricia Nespoli to Jessica Rainey and Anant Amirapu, for $764,500

72 Sugar Loaf Drive: Michael Siladi to Philip Socci Jr and Griffin Parsons, for $560,000

50 Wicks End Ln.: Christopher and Kathleen Kager to Lucas Trau and Olga Zargos-Traub, for $860,000

72 West Meadow Rd.: Peoples United Bank NA to Alfons and Wieslawa Sadowski, for $385,000