The cat’s out of the bag! After nearly 20 years of serving Wilton’s canine community, Passage East Kennels has announced an expansion into a new business cat-egory. By opening the new Cat Cottage, Passage East adds feline boarding to its current lineup of dog boarding, grooming, and daycare services.

Located on the property adjacent to the kennel, the Cat Cottage is a feline-exclusive residence outfitted with a variety of custom-built accommodations that range in size from cozy condos to tower suites. Living quarters feature climbing perches, hiding nooks, and perks like personal water fountains in larger units, while Feliway® calming pheromone diffusers and soothing music add to the relaxing atmosphere. Best of all, the Cottage’s convenient location on the property next to the kennel is perfect for families who have both cats and dogs without compromising the cats’ comfort and privacy.

Passage East is owned by Joe and Laura Kaddis of Weston and managed by Wilton residents Fawn Holden and Katrina Knebel, who have grown the kennel in the past seven years to include a professional grooming salon and dog daycare program. Assistant manager Amanda Feighery, who joined the team this year, has also been instrumental in the development of the Cat Cottage. With a dedicated staff of local pet lovers, Passage East welcomes dogs and cats of all breeds and remains committed to supporting local shelters and rescue groups.

To make a reservation at the Cat Cottage (503 Danbury Rd./Rte. 7), call 203.762.7998 or visit the Passage East website.

This story was compiled from a press release.