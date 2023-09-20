Each year on the third Saturday of October, hundreds of friends and neighbors from Wilton and surrounding areas gather to package meals at WEPCO (48 New Canaan Rd.) so that children in real food distress around the world can have a meal while attending school where they can be nourished in mind as well as body.

Initiated by the highly-rated nonprofit Rise Against Hunger (RAH), this year’s event will be held all day on Saturday, Oct. 21 in four two-hour shifts beginning at 9 a.m.

Wilton’s event is organized by the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee (Wi-Act), and is believed to be RAH’s largest single-day volunteer event in New England each year. Over the last 13 years, Wi-Act has mobilized hundreds of local volunteers of all generations to package nutritious ingredients for meals — the total number of which is now approaching two million packaged in that time.

“It’s very simple,” Wi-Act leader Steve Hudspeth said. “The two essential elements are bulk ingredients and volunteers. Last year through generous donations we purchased enough ingredients for 135,000 meals that were packaged by approximately 600 volunteers. This year we expect to do even better.”

Among those who have faithfully supported this event is the Wilton Kiwanis Club. As they have done in past years, the Club kicked off the fundraising with a $2,000 contribution (see photo above). That led the way for individual members to contribute three times that amount.

In addition to generous individuals and area faith institutions, other generous organizations that have contributed so far include ASML, Caraluzzi’s, Garavel Autos, Gregory and Adams, P.C., Fairfield County Bank, Little Pub, Orem’s Diner, Wilton Rotary Club, Sacred Heart School/Greenwich, Village Market, and Wilton Auto & Tire. In addition, Wilton’s Rise Doughnuts will supply doughnuts for the volunteers on packaging day.

Organizers say it’s no surprise that the cost of the ingredients packaged into meals has increased, so additional financial support is even more critical to make the event successful. Anyone who would like to contribute can send donations by checks made out to Rise Against Hunger (a 501c3), write “Wilton Event” in the memo section, and send to Steve Hudspeth at 6 Glen Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897.

Of course, ingredients aren’t useful without volunteers to package them. Mark Saturday, Oct. 21 on calendars to volunteer for an unforgettable event. Shift signups can be found online.