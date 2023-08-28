The following was compiled from a Weir Farm National Historical Park press release.

A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 37,977 visitors to Weir Farm National Historical Park in 2022 spent $2,508,000 in communities near the park. That spending supported 27 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $3,619,000.

Weir Farm is located in Wilton. According to Weir Farm Superintendent Linda Cook, the report considers the 27 jobs and revenues of more than $2.5 million as benefiting communities “within 60 miles of the Park.”

“People visit Weir Farm National Historical Park to experience art and nature at its best in Connecticut. We recognize that the Park is a valuable contributor to the community and local economy,” Cook said.

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists at the National Park Service. The report shows $23.9 billion of direct spending by nearly 312 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park. This spending supported 378,400 jobs nationally; 314,600 of those jobs are found in these gateway communities. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $50.3 billion.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said.

As for the economics of visitor spending, the lodging sector saw the highest direct effects, with $9 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurant sector had the second most significant impact, with $4.6 billion in economic output nationally.

The report authors also produce an interactive tool that enables users to explore visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state and local economies. Users can also view year-by-year trend data.

To learn more about national parks in Connecticut and how the National Park Service works with Connecticut communities to help preserve local history, conserve the environment, and provide outdoor recreation, visit the CT National Parks page.