“Warrior Sports Week on GOOD Morning Wilton“ returns for another season, and host Alex K. is back, this week with a profile of Wilton High School boys golf team captain, junior Hudson Hagmann.

Hagmann was the 2020 PGA Junior Golf Association Player of the Year and in 2022, he won the Lyman Orchards Junior Open and placed in the top-five this year’s Ryan Lee Memorial Junior Open.

The Wilton boys golf team is the first team to have started league competition, facing off against Darien on Thursday, Aug. 24. The teams tied 168-168. Coach Jack Majesky told GMW how the team overall fared:

“In a mild, low-70s temperature, with a light rain falling throughout the day, the Wilton High School boys golf team traveled to Darien territory, Woodway Country Club, to contest their Blue Wave counterparts.

“Over turf in near-perfect condition, fairways and greens, the meeting produced dedicated shot making, determined competitiveness, and a final score satisfactory to neither youngster squad. Each team’s four lowest returns of five players (FCIAC Conference scoring) totaled 168 strokes.

“Little exuberance by any contestant was observed in the scorer’s tent. Notedly however, the Warriors’ senior Drew Lane’s card displayed a 38, the match medal. His round featured a late birdie on Woodway’s eighth hole, a straightaway par 4 of 353 yards. Lane’s drive, center cut, solved all but 70 yards of that distance, and the remainder was subject to his sand wedge that found the putting surface, hole high, just 6 feet right of the flagstick. The flatstick stroke was pure.

“Closely bunched support for the medal effort was supplied by captain Thomas Rogozinski’s 42, matched by Jake Schlack playing in the sixth position, 44s by Griffin Kovach and Hagmann, plus Tucker Farrell’s 45.”

Also from Coach Majesky:

“The prior week, the WHS boys golf team kicked off its FCIAC Conference fall season and defended home turf at Rolling Hills Country Club in an eight-stroke victory over the Vikings of Westhill High.

“The Warriors’ 165 stroke total was led by Hagmann who returned a one over par 37 versus The Hills’ demanding first nine. Hagmann solved six tests with pars and bested that program on the 493-yard uphill tee-to-green par 5 with his third swing, a pitching wedge from 150 yards to 2 feet.

“Birdies played a prominent role in the team’s performance — senior Farrell produced a memorable climax to his round of 42, a 3 on the number-two handicap-rated finishing hole, 426 yards of doglegging elevating fairway to a raised putting surface. His second with an 8 iron from 162 covered the flagstick and came to rest at a 6-foot challenge. The ensuing putt rolled dead center.

“Left-handed swinging Lane matched Farrell’s medal and penciled in two birds on his scorecard. The first on the par-3 third, 168 yards over water to a highly undulating, bunker-protected green. His 7 iron found the short grass dead center 20 feet above the cup; and a curling, left-breaking putt found the bottom of the hole. Lane then conquered Rolling Hills’ pride, the eighth — a par-4, number-one in the degree of difficulty category. The negotiation was 439 yards of straight-but-narrow, two-level fairway. Lane’s drive, center cut and airborne to the 20-foot lower playing area, was followed by a 110-yard sand wedge finishing hole high at 10 feet left of his target.

“Co-captain Rogozinski and junior Will Soucy completed the Warriors’ win effort turning in cards of 44 and 45 strokes.”