Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from August 18-24, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 properties transferred to new owners.

All 10 properties were single-family homes. Five sold at prices above $1.2 million, including one that surpassed the $2 million mark.

No condominium or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

85 Old Driftway: Eveline E. Bene to Randall G. Russell and Amanda Defelice, for $725,000

48 Cedar Road: Debra E. Dolan to Kathy S. Murphy and Patricia K. Kimball, for $923,600

30 Hollow Tree Place: Thomas J. and Katrina E. Rusin to Gregory A. and Kristen Tobler, for $1,463,000

121 Grumman Hill Road: Harve and Marilyn Schuster to Malcolm Robinson and Jeanmarie Sondag, for $1,600,000

62 Village Court: Scott Overbeck to Shailesh and Asmitha Bendre, for $770,000

5 Dogwood Lane: Maria Kansy to Matthew R. Romano and Lizabeth Espinal, for $770,000

511 Danbury Road: Christian and Kristen Wood to Dixon Torres, for $625,000

421 Belden Hill Road: Brian David and Mary Alexis Murphy to Scott J. and Wendy S. Lee, for $2,019,000

35 Graenest Ridge Road: Inger Sjogren to Ryan P. and Natasha L. Damon, for $1,225,000

128 Deer Run: William J. McMorris, Jr. to Amit Ochani and Vanessa T. Gottfried, for $1,403,183