NRVT: New Signs Remind Trail Users–Keep Social Distance on the Trail Too

With gyms closed and residents prohibited from using town recreational facilities, one place Wiltonians have turned to in an effort to beat cabin fever has been the Norwalk River Valley Trail. But now the number of people using the trail at the same time has started to raise concerns for both town and trail officials.

Tuesday, March 24, the NRVT posted signs on the trail to remind people to keep their distance from one another. The hope is that trail users can enjoy the amenity and still be safe.

“If you choose to go for a walk, run, or bike, please remember that the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing apply on the trail too! Be sure to allow for 6 feet of distance between yourself and others on the trail at all times,” said Charlie Taney, NRVT Board president.

“The NRVT trails were created for everyone to enjoy healthy exercise and a sense of well-being. It’s wonderful so many people are out on the NRVT, but these are challenging times for all of us. The CDC guidelines on social distancing are important to follow for everyone’s safety.” he added.