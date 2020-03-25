Wilton COVID-19 Update, March 24: CT Cases Increase 50%–So Stay Home, Keep Your Distance!

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice updated Wilton residents on Tuesday evening, bringing some alarming statistics: on Tuesday alone, the number of positive cases in CT grew by approximately 50%. Vanderslice said the rapid increase was “…further evidence of why we all must behave as if we have the virus and as if those around us do as well.” In other words, Stay Home, Keep Your Distance.

The CT Department of Public Health now reports 13 laboratory-confirmed cases in Wilton; there are 384 cases in Fairfield County and 618 statewide. There have been 12 deaths, seven of which are in Fairfield County.

In response to Wilton’s increase in cases, the town has temporarily increased health department staffing to ensure Health Director Barry Bogle and his department have enough resources to perform contact tracing and monitor impacted residents (and filling in gaps where possible because the State DPH is no longer performing contact tracing). Anyone who has received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and has not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department is asked to get in touch with the department as soon as possible.

Vanderslice noted that Wilton’s neighboring towns are experiencing a high number of cases, including Westport at 79, Norwalk at 46 and Ridgefield at 34, one-half of which is from one facility alone.

She also pointed to other data in The Financial Times, which published sobering graphics comparing the rate of spread in the United States and New York City versus other countries and their cities.

“This situation is difficult for everyone, whether parents, who today heard the Governor say schools may not reopen for this school year or seniors or others that live alone or those with loved ones suffering from the virus. Thank you to everyone for staying home and maintaining your distance to help yourself, your fellow community members and our emergency responders,” Vanderslice wrote.

Other Town Updates

Social Distance on NRVT: Vanderslice thanked officials at the Norwalk River Valley Trail for adding signage along the trail to remind folks to keep their distance. She said the same applies at all other popular walking and dog-walking trails and open spaces.

Senior Tax Relief: For seniors concerned about the May 15th deadline for senior tax relief applications, Vanderslice said the town will be extending the deadline. Look for details in future e-alerts and in a mailing in early April. The application is now available online.

Emergency Responder Videos: Vanderslice recommended two videos posted to Facebook by Wilton’s emergency response personnel: Wilton Firefighter Dave Chaloux provides important information on emergency responses in the era of Coronavirus on the Wilton Firefighters–Local 2233 (Wilton CT) page. Police Capt. Rob Cipolla reads the book What Do You Do With A Problem? to Wilton’s children on the Wilton, CT Police Department page. “You don’t have to be a child to appreciate the message. Both videos are also available on my F S Lynne Vanderslice page.”