Wilton Garden Club Cancels Mother’s Day Plant Sale

With the unprecedented uncertainty in the community and around the world due to the COVID-19 virus, and the directives set forth by the CDC and WHO, the Wilton Garden Club has cancelled its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale previously scheduled for May 8-9.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but I strongly believe it was necessary given the current environment,” Wilton Garden Club president Nancy Greeley said. “This is the first time in the last 81 years that the plant sale will not be held. We are deeply saddened to have to cancel it, as the proceeds have always been used to benefit the community–through the gardens in town that we beautify and maintain, the various outreach programs we implement as a service to the community, and the philanthropic contributions we make to numerous local organizations.”

Nonetheless, Garden Club officers say they are trying to put together plans for the community that would be implemented later in the year, “when some semblance of normalcy returns.”

They’re hopeful that some of the time residents are spending at home may inspire more people to garden on their own, however.

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to get outside in their gardens and reap the physical and psychological benefits of gardening. We welcome new members. Please check out our website for information and inspiration,” Greeley said.